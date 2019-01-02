Ramakant Achrekar, the man behind Sachin Tendulkar, dies in Mumbai

Ramakant Achrekar, the coach of Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, died in Mumbai at the age of 86, ESPN cricinfo reported Wednesday.

His academy in Mumbai has produced many talented cricketers for the Indian national team, including Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar and Ramesh Powar.

It was Achrekar who convinced Tendulkar to leave his dream of becoming a fast bowler and become a batsman.

Achrekar, as a cricketer, played for New Hind Sports Club and Young Maharashtra XI. He also served as a selector for Mumbai team.