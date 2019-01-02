Ramakant Achrekar, the man behind Sachin Tendulkar, dies in Mumbai

January 2, 2019

Picture: India today

Ramakant Achrekar, the coach of Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, died in Mumbai at the age of 86, ESPN cricinfo reported Wednesday.

His academy in Mumbai has produced many talented cricketers for the Indian national team, including Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar and Ramesh Powar.

It was Achrekar who convinced Tendulkar to leave his dream of becoming a fast bowler and become a batsman.

Achrekar, as a cricketer, played for New Hind Sports Club and Young Maharashtra XI. He also served as a selector for Mumbai team.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Kohli overtakes Tendulkar to become fastest batsman to score 10000 runs

October 24, 2018 4:39 pm

Pakistan and the history of highest individual scores

July 23, 2018 9:31 am

Wasim Akram chosen for all-time ODI team

June 25, 2018 1:25 pm

Teenage Afghan googly wizard wows cricketing world

June 11, 2018 8:42 pm

Kohli backs football fan plea after 2,569 watch India

June 4, 2018 3:08 pm

Today marks the 82nd birth anniversary of ‘Little Master’ Hanif Mohammad

December 21, 2017 10:44 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Ibrahim Qazi

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.