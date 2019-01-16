Rajshahi Kings beat Dhaka Dynamites in BPL

January 16, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board

Rajshahi Kings won their Bangladesh Premier League 2019 fixture against Dhaka Dynamites by 20 runs in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Rajshahi Kings, batting first, had a poor start to their innings as they lost their first wickets with the score at just two.

A 75-run partnership by Marshall Ayub and Shahriar Nafees helped the side as the duo scored 45 and 25 respectively.

A late knock of 20 by Zakir Hasan helped the side reach 136-6 in their 20 overs.

The run-chase was a relatively simple one but the Dynamites batsmen kept losing wickets on regular intervals with no batsman standing up to be counted. As a result, the side could only manage 116-9 on the scoreboard.

Wicketkeeper batsman Nurul Hasan made 21, while Mohammad Naim scored 17.

Man-of-the-match Arafat Sunny was the standout performer with the ball as he finished with figures of 3-8 in four overs with a maiden to his name.

 
 
 

