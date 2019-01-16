Rajshahi Kings beat Dhaka Dynamites in BPL

Rajshahi Kings won their Bangladesh Premier League 2019 fixture against Dhaka Dynamites by 20 runs in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Rajshahi Kings, batting first, had a poor start to their innings as they lost their first wickets with the score at just two.

A 75-run partnership by Marshall Ayub and Shahriar Nafees helped the side as the duo scored 45 and 25 respectively.

A late knock of 20 by Zakir Hasan helped the side reach 136-6 in their 20 overs.

The run-chase was a relatively simple one but the Dynamites batsmen kept losing wickets on regular intervals with no batsman standing up to be counted. As a result, the side could only manage 116-9 on the scoreboard.

Wicketkeeper batsman Nurul Hasan made 21, while Mohammad Naim scored 17.

Man-of-the-match Arafat Sunny was the standout performer with the ball as he finished with figures of 3-8 in four overs with a maiden to his name.