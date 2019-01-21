Rajshahi Kings beat Comilla Victorians in BPL

English batsman Laurie Evans struck a century as Rajshahi Kings beat Comilla Victorians by 38 runs in their 2019 Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Dhaka on Monday.

Rajshahi Kings — being sent in to bat first — were reeling at 28-3 in 6.1 overs but the 148 run-partnership by Laurie Evans and Ryan ten Doeschate helped the side post an impressive total of 176-3 in their allotted 20 overs.

The English batsman played a blistering knock of 104 from 62 balls which included nine boundaries and six maximums. Doeschate scored 59 off 41 after hitting two fours and three sixes.

Chasing a huge target of 177, the side never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were dismissed for 138 runs in 18.2 overs. All 10 batsmen were caught out.

Bangladesh’s Anamul Haque was the top scorer with 26 off 23 while compatriot Tamim Iqbal along with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi made 25 and 19 respectively.

Medium-pacer Kamrul Islam took four wickets in the match. Qais Ahmed and Doeschate bagged two wickets each.