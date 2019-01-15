PSL 2019 tickets go up for sale

The tickets for the Pakistan Super League 2019 fixtures in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are up for sale.

“Tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 Sharjah and Abu Dhabi legs are now available online on www.q-tickets.com/psl,” a press release on the PSL website stated. “Details about online Dubai and Pakistan leg tickets will be announced soonwhile box office ticket sales information for all five HBL PSL (Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Lahore and Karachi) venues will also be shared in due course.”

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced the schedule of the domestic T20 tournament. The event will begin on February 14 and will run till March 17.

Champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in Dubai in the opening match of the tournament.

The tournament begins in Dubai before moving on to Sharjah, then back to Dubai and then finally to Abu Dhabi as the UAE leg of the tournament comes to an end.

PSL then comes back to Pakistan, with eight matches taking place in Lahore and Karachi. Two of the playoff matches as well as the final are scheduled to take place at the National Stadium of Karachi, with the first eliminator taking place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.