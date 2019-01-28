Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a mission to revive football in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes we need facilities on ground to develop football in the country and provide opportunities to our youth to showcase their talent.

He said this during a meeting with TouchSky Group Chief Executive Officer Ahmer Kunwar on Monday. PM Khan and Kunwar met to discuss a long-term plan to strengthen football in the country.

The TouchSky Group is the architect behind the World Soccer Stars 2019 – the biggest football event in Pakistan’s history that is all set to host some of the biggest soccer players of the world playing on Pakistani soil.

During the meeting, the two discussed uplifting football by coaching domestic talent and prepping them for international leagues. PM Khan acknowledged the potential in Pakistan for football and has high hopes from the World Soccer Stars initiative.

The initiative is all about improving football in Pakistan with iconic footballers as advocates of the event.

The PM said the concept will promote Pakistan in terms of football, music, culture and tourism by presenting a softer image of Pakistan on global platforms.

Kunwar stressed the need for representation of Pakistani football players on an international platform for which TSG has planned to find domestic talent and train them to eventually play for international leagues.

The prime minister asked Kunwar to be a part of a task force to revive football in Pakistan.