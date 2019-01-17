Power outage ends Brisbane Heat-Sydney Thunder BBL fixture

January 17, 2019

The Big Bash League 2019 fixture between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder in Brisbane on Thursday was abandoned due to a power outage.

The hosts were bailed out after being in a spot of bother when the lights went.

Electing to bat first, the Sydney side got off to a flyer and manage a 58-run opening partnership before Anton Devcich was dismissed on 26.

Veteran all-rounder Shane Watson provided the main onslaught with his power hitting and scored a 62-ball 100 which included eight boundaries and six sixes.

Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams knock of 18 runs each took the side to 186-4 in 20 overs.

The situation went downhill for the home side as they found themselves reeling at 8-2 when the power cut took place.

No further play could take place and the officials called off the match, with both sides getting one point each.

 
 
 

