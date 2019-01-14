Perth Scorchers down Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League

Sydney Sixers suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League fixture in Perth on Sunday.

The visitors, batting first, posted a score of 177-5 in their 20 overs with skipper Moises Henriques leading from the front with the bat.

The Sixers’ skipper scored 21-ball 38 with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Opener Daniel Hughes scored 36 after hitting five fours while James Vince added 28 to the scorecard.

Matthew Kelly and Adam Tye bagged two wickets each for the hosts.

Opener Cameron Bancroft and skipper Ashton Turner made the chase of 178 an easy task with their half-centuries.

The opener played a match winning knock of 87 with eight fours and a maximum. The Scorchers captain made 30 ball 60 after hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

Bancroft got the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance.