PCB still hopeful of convincing Australia to tour Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet given up hope of convincing Australia to tour the country despite Cricket Australia (CA) recently ruling out the possibility of playing in Pakistan.

ESPNcricinfo claims PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is working to convince his CA counterpart regarding touring Pakistan when the Men in Green host the defending world champions in late March.

“We want to see international cricket return to Pakistan — the country has a huge passion for it,” the CA spokesperson was quoted as saying on Sunday. “However, the safety of our players and support staff is our number one priority and we won’t compromise that. We’ll continue to take advice from a range of government agencies and our own security intelligence and act on this accordingly.”

The spokesperson ruled out the side touring Pakistan.

“At this stage, from an Australia team perspective, we are not contemplating moving our current bilateral-tour arrangements from taking on Pakistan in the UAE, when they host the next series, but we do remain open to the idea of playing in the country again. We formally advised the PCB of this position in early January,” he added.

The PCB though are not giving up hope as of yet.

“The PCB Chairman wrote a letter to the CA Chairman on 7 January, in which he had suggested that the CA, as part of a standard protocol and process for bilateral series, should send their recce team to Pakistan to receive presentations on Pakistan’s security arrangements,” a PCB spokesman told ESPNcricinfo. “The PCB is still waiting for a response from the CA. Until the PCB hears further from the CA on their 7 January letter, we will consider this as an open and an ongoing discussion.”