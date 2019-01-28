PCB disappointed with ICC’s decision to suspend Sarfraz

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its disappointment over the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for his racist comments against South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

“The PCB notes the ICC decision on Sarfraz Ahmed with its utmost disappointment. PCB had anticipated that the matter had been resolved amicably between the two players and the two Boards following Sarfraz Ahmed’s public apologies which were accepted by the player, the Board and South Africa cricket team,” PCB stated in its press release.

The cricket board further stated that it will raise the issue at ICC forums for bringing reforms to its codes along with promoting amicable resolutions to issues.

Related: ICC bans Sarfraz for four matches

PCB also reiterated its zero-tolerance approach towards racism.

“In consultation with Sarfraz, it has been decided that he will return to Pakistan immediately. Shoaib Malik will captain the team for the remaining ODIs and T20Is of the series, while Mohammad Rizwan has been included in the T20I side,” PCB stated.

Related: Sarfraz apologises to Phehlukwayo for comment

The sport’s governing body handed a four-match ban to the Pakistani cricketer for leveling racial comments at South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Sarfraz had called Phehlukwayo a ‘black man’ in the second ODI between the two sides. The 31-year-old apologised for the incident after the game, with both South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Phehlukwayo himself accepting his apology.

Shoaib Malik was the stand-in captain for the Men-in-Green in Sarfraz’s absence.