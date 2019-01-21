PCB awards central contracts to 17 women cricketers

Seventeen women cricketers have been awarded incentive and performance-based central contracts. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced their names on Monday.

According to a press release issued on the official website of the board, the contracts have commenced from January 2019 and will expire on 30 June 2019.

The contracts for the first half of 2019 have been awarded following the settlement of all outstanding payments from the July-December 2018 contract period, said the press statement.

Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Nahida Khan and Sana Mir have been awarded category A contracts. Category B includes three cricketers – Nashra Sundhu, Nida Rashid and Sidra Nawaz. Category C and D have five cricketers each. Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin in C category and Aimen Anwar, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui and Natalia Pervaiz in category D.

“Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Maham Tariq and Rameen Shamin have lost their contracts, while Omaima Sohail is the only new face in the 17-player list. Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz have been promoted from Categories D and E to Categories C and D, respectively, while Muneeba Ali Siddique has slipped from Category C to D,” said the PCB.

Fresh contracts have been awarded following an appraisal process, in which the player performances in the six-month contract period were taken into consideration by the four-person committee, said the board.

The committee comprises Haroon Rashid, Director Cricket Operations, Jalaluddin Chair of the Selection Committee, Mark Coles,Head coach Pakistan women’s cricket team and Asmavia Iqbal, member Pakistan women’s selection committee.

“I want to congratulate all the women cricketers who have been awarded the central contracts and wish them well,” said Director Domestic Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid. “I know the four players who have not been awarded contracts will be disappointed, but the new contracts are related to performances. I am confident that these players will continue to work harder to reclaim their places in the contract list.

“The new contracts are more competitive and further incentivize the top performing players. This is part of the PCB’s strategy to encourage and promote women’s cricket. The PCB will continue to invest in women’s cricket as we aspire to be one of the top and consistent performing sides.”