Pakistani women cricketers deserve to play in foreign leagues, says batting consultant

Andy Richards, the Australian batting consultant of Pakistan’s women cricket team, said that Pakistani cricketers deserve to play in foreign leagues such as the Big Bash League, Radio Pakistan reported.

“You’ve got athletes that are a force to just to be here, to be where they are right now, these girls are heroes, they have overcome some extraordinary obstacles in this country to play cricket at this level where they are, and to be honest they’re more resilient than people in my country live with,” the former Brisbane Heats coach said.

He said that Pakistani women cricketers have done a lot to be at a place where they are at the moment, adding that several players are capable of playing in Women’s Big Bash League.