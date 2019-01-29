Pakistan to begin Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign against Windies

January 29, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will kick-off their International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign against West Indies on February 26 in Sydney, ICC has reported.

The cricket council announced the schedule of the tournament on its website on Saturday.

The Girls in Green will play England on February 28 in Canberra and South Africa in Sydney on February 29.

The side will play the Proteas once against on March 1 in  Sydney.

The side’s final round-robin stage fixture will be against the second qualifying side of the competition on March 3 in Sydney.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan kick off Men’s T20 World World Cup 2020 campaign against Australia

January 29, 2019 11:25 am

Government working to shift PSL to Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 28, 2019 9:49 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a mission to revive football in Pakistan

January 28, 2019 9:06 pm

A cup of strawberries and blueberries a day could keep the fat away

January 28, 2019 7:01 pm

Special Pakistan can win the World Cup

January 28, 2019 2:42 pm

PCB disappointed with ICC’s decision to suspend Sarfraz

January 28, 2019 1:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
Ali Haider
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.