Pakistan to begin Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign against Windies

Pakistan will kick-off their International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 campaign against West Indies on February 26 in Sydney, ICC has reported.

The cricket council announced the schedule of the tournament on its website on Saturday.

The Girls in Green will play England on February 28 in Canberra and South Africa in Sydney on February 29.

The side will play the Proteas once against on March 1 in Sydney.

The side’s final round-robin stage fixture will be against the second qualifying side of the competition on March 3 in Sydney.