Pakistan, South Africa clash in ODI series decider

Pakistan and South Africa will come head to head in the fifth and final ODI on Wednesday in Cape Town with the series on the line.

The five-match series is level at 2-2 and has seen both sides trade blows in what has been a very to-and-fro series.

Men in Green won the first fixture in Port Elizabeth by five wickets before the Proteas came storming back with a five-wicket win in Durban in the second game. The hosts then took the lead in the third ODI in Centurion where they won by 13 runs via the DLS Method.

Pakistan then made it 2-2 in the fourth game in Johannesburg with an emphatic eight-wicket victory just when everyone considered them down and out.

A riveting contest is expected between the closely-matched sides as both skippers have expressed optimism of winning the five-match ODI series.