Pakistan slump to 37-2 at lunch on day three

Pakistan were 37-2 at lunch on the third day of the Cape Town Test against Proteas on Sunday.

Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq were batting 18 and five. The side trail by 217 runs in their second innings.

Pakistan lost two wickets before the morning session of the day came to a close. The side’s top-order once again failed to set up foundation for a solid start to the run chase.

Pakistan lost the first wicket with 10 runs on the board as Imamul Haq was caught at slips by Dean Elgar from Dale Steyn’s bowling after scoring just six.

The side reduced to 27-2 as Azhar Ali was trapped leg before from Kagiso Rabada’s bowling after contributing six runs to the scoreboard.

Earlier, South Africa were dismissed for 431 runs.

Pacer Mohammad Amir bagged three wickets for Pakistan in the morning session.

Quinton de Kock was the first dismissal of the day as he was caught by Asad Shafiq after scoring 59 with the help of eight boundaries.

The left-arm pacer destroyed tail-ender Vernon Philander’s stumps. He played a gritty 16-run knock for the hosts after striking two fours.

Kagiso Rabada was the next to be dismissed as he was bowled after scoring 11 runs

Proteas pacer Dale Steyn came out to bat and played a late cameo of 13 runs before being dismissed caught out by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the side from the front scoring 103 off 226 with the help of 13 boundaries. He was well-supported by Markram, Temba Bavuma, Aiden and Quinton de Kock respectively.

Markram made 78 while Bavuma and de Kock scored 75 and 59 respectively.

Pakistan were dismissed for 177 as the hosts’ strategy to play with four pacers paid off.