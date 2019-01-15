Pakistan slump in Test rankings following South Africa debacle

January 15, 2019

Pakistan dropped one position to seventh place in the ICC Test team rankings following their 3-0 whitewash at the hands of South Africa in the recently concluded three-Test series.

South Africa have climbed to second place following the Test series win.

India retain their top spot in the standings with 116 points, having recently claimed their first-ever Test series win in Australia.

England and New Zealand — dropping one position each — are now placed at third and fourth place respectively.

Australia are in fifth while Sri Lanka are placed at sixth position.

The eighth position is occupied by West Indies while Bangladesh and Zimbabwe round off the top 10 at ninth and 10th.

 
 
 

