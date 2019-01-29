Pakistan skipper Sarfraz returns home from South Africa



Pakistan cricket skipper Sarfraz Ahmed reached back home from South Africa on Tuesday after the ICC announced a four-match ban against him for passing racist remarks.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was received by his admirers in large number at Karachi airport.

On January 23, Sarfraz was caught by the stumps mic making racist comments towards the South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo in the second ODI at Durban.

Related: Sarfraz apologises to Phehlukwayo for comment

The stump mic caught him saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aaya hai aaj?” (Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What prayers has she been saying for you today?)

“I am sorry for whatever happened. I made a mistake, apologized and got punishment,” said the skipper talking to media at the airport. “The Pakistan Cricket Board supported me. The board treated the issue very well.”

“I will improve myself and my performance in the future and I thank my supporters for their backing,” the Pakistani captain said.

Related: PCB disappointed with ICC’s decision to suspend Sarfraz

Asked about PCB’s decision to recall him, Sarfraz said: “I don’t see anything in it as I was playing cricket for the last five months. I will rest and then play Pakistan Super League,”, referring to the league starting in the United Arab Emirates from February 14.

But Sarfraz blasted former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who condemned his action as unacceptable for someone leading Pakistan, saying Shoaib was launching “personal attacks”.