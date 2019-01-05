Pakistan set 41-run target for South Africa to win Test series

South Africa require 41 runs to win the Cape Town Test against Pakistan.

Pakistan lost their remaining seven wickets in the third session of the third day’s play.

The departure of Asad Shafiq (88) and Shan Masood (61) led to a batting collapse. Babar Azam managed (score) but to no avail.

The visitors began the third session at 177-3 with Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam batting at 73 and 16.

Vernon Philander provided the breakthrough as Shafiq was caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Fakhar Zaman scored seven runs before Kagiso Rabada caught him off his own bowling.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who was the top scorer in the first innings with his knock of 56, did not provide much resistance as he trapped leg before to Duanne Olivier.

Tail-ender Mohammad Amir did not trouble the scorer as he was caught behind by De Kock from Dale Steyn’s bowling while Yasir Shah (5) was caught out at the boundary by substitute fielder Zubayr Hamza from Steyn’s bowling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi became Rabada’s fourth victim of the innings as he was caught out by Vernon Philander after scoring 14 runs.

Pakistan’s top order failed to perform once as Imamul Haq and Azhar were dismissed after scoring just six runs each.

Earlier, South Africa were dismissed 431 in the morning session.

Pacer Mohammad Amir bagged three wickets for Pakistan in the morning session.

Quinton de Kock was the first dismissal of the day as he was caught by Asad Shafiq after scoring 59 with the help of eight boundaries.

The left-arm pacer destroyed tail-ender Vernon Philander’s stumps. He played a gritty 16-run knock for the hosts after striking two fours.

Kagiso Rabada was Amir’s next victim as he was bowled after scoring 11 runs

Proteas pacer Dale Steyn came out to bat and played a late cameo of 13 runs before being dismissed caught out by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the side from the front scoring 103 off 226 with the help of 13 boundaries. He was well-supported by Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock respectively.

Markram made 78 while Bavuma and de Kock scored 75 and 59 respectively.