Pakistan reach Port Elizabeth as ODI preparations begin

January 16, 2019

Pakistan will begin their preparations for the ODI series against South Africa from Thursday.

The ODI squad has reached Port Elizabeth — the venue of the first ODI — to start training for the five-match series.

Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez — who are part of the ODI team — have joined the side in Port Elizabeth. Shoaib Malik, who was in Bangladesh, has also reached South Africa for the limited-over series.

The first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be played in Port Elizabeth on January 19. The second game will take place on January 22 and the third fixture will be contested on January 25.

The fourth and fifth ODI will be played on January 27 and 30 respectively.

The two teams will play a three-match T20I series once the ODI series ends.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

FBR traces 50,000 foreign bank accounts owned by Pakistanis

January 16, 2019 11:14 pm

Rajshahi Kings beat Dhaka Dynamites in BPL

January 16, 2019 5:16 pm

Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei in Asian Junior Team Squash Championship

January 16, 2019 3:50 pm

Financial problems put Pakistan’s Pro League participation in doubt

January 16, 2019 1:24 pm

Comilla clinch easy victory over Sylhet in BPL

January 16, 2019 11:24 am

Manu Sawhney named new ICC chief executive

January 15, 2019 5:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.