Pakistan reach Port Elizabeth as ODI preparations begin

Pakistan will begin their preparations for the ODI series against South Africa from Thursday.

The ODI squad has reached Port Elizabeth — the venue of the first ODI — to start training for the five-match series.

Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez — who are part of the ODI team — have joined the side in Port Elizabeth. Shoaib Malik, who was in Bangladesh, has also reached South Africa for the limited-over series.

The first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be played in Port Elizabeth on January 19. The second game will take place on January 22 and the third fixture will be contested on January 25.

The fourth and fifth ODI will be played on January 27 and 30 respectively.

The two teams will play a three-match T20I series once the ODI series ends.