Pakistan qualify for Asian Junior Team Squash Championships 2019 semis

Pakistan confirmed its spot in the Asian Junior Team Squash Championships 2019 semi-finals by defeating hosts Thailand on Friday.

The side cemented its place in the last four by winning the Pool A draw 3-0.

Pakistan took the lead when Abbas Zeb overpowered Abbas Abdullah 11-0, 11-0 and 11-2.

The side showed its dominant form once again when Muhammad Farhan Hashmi clinched a 11-2, 11-2 and 11-0 victory over Waritpol Klinsoontorn in the second event.

Muhammad Hamza Khan completed the 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts as he won 11-1, 11-3 and 11-0 win over Vasispol Thonguthaisri.

Pakistan will play Hong Kong in the semi-final.

The side defeated South Korea and arch-rivals India on Thursday.