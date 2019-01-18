Pakistan qualify for Asian Junior Team Squash Championships 2019 semis

January 18, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan confirmed its spot in the Asian Junior Team Squash Championships 2019 semi-finals by defeating hosts Thailand on Friday.

The side cemented its place in the last four by winning the Pool A draw 3-0.

Pakistan took the lead when Abbas Zeb overpowered Abbas Abdullah 11-0, 11-0 and 11-2.

Related: Pakistan beat India in Asian Junior Team Squash Championships

The side showed its dominant form once again when Muhammad Farhan Hashmi clinched a 11-2, 11-2 and 11-0 victory over Waritpol Klinsoontorn in the second event.

Muhammad Hamza Khan completed the 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts as he won 11-1, 11-3 and 11-0 win over Vasispol Thonguthaisri.

Related: Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei in Asian Junior Team Squash Championship

Pakistan will play Hong Kong in the semi-final.

The side defeated South Korea and arch-rivals India on Thursday.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Mani hopes famous cricketers will play in PSL 2019 matches in Pakistan

January 18, 2019 1:25 pm

Pakistan begin training for South Africa ODI series

January 18, 2019 12:16 pm

Pakistan beat India in Asian Junior Team Squash Championships

January 17, 2019 4:56 pm

Outgoing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar leaves on an emotional note

January 17, 2019 4:12 pm

Pakistan turn attention to ODIs following Test debacle

January 17, 2019 3:53 pm

Bismah returns as captain ahead of West Indies series

January 17, 2019 1:22 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.