Pakistan players suffer in latest ICC rankings

January 8, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s poor performances have caused the players to take a hit in the latest ICC Test rankings, even though the team now sits in sixth place thanks to Sri Lanka’s recent defeat against New Zealand.

Muhammad Abbas is the only Pakistan player to feature in the bowler’s Test rankings at sixth, while no batsman or all-rounder features in their respective top 10 lists.

Abbas has been leapfrogged by Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who climbs to fifth.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has also suffered a dramatic fall from grace and is now languishing in 15th place.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 12 wickets in the two Tests against Pakistan so far, retains his spot at the top of the rankings to further highlight the 23-year-old’s precocious talent.

The batsmen’s rankings makes for even more glum reading for Pakistan fans, with Azhar Ali the top-ranked Pakistan batsman at 19th. Azhar has fallen down the rankings after struggling to deal with the bounce on offer in South Africa, especially failing to deal with the rising deliveries of Duanne Olivier.

Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam though have climbed the rankings after scoring fighting half-centuries in the second innings of the second Test. They are now 24th and 25th respectively in the rankings.

Pakistan’s difficulties in finding a proper Test all-rounder are highlighted by the fact that pacer Muhammad Amir is their highest ranking all-rounder in 28th place.

 
 


