Pakistan look to maintain its winning ways in ODI series

South Africa will be eyeing to avenge their loss against Pakistan in the first ODI as they take on the visitors in the second fixture of the five-match series at Durban’s Kingsmead stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts — playing without the likes of pace spearhead Dale Steyn and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock — suffered a five-wicket loss in Port Elizabeth.

Durban has yielded positive results for Pakistan in the past six ODIs. The side has won four games and lost just two fixtures to the hosts.

Pakistan, who have a 1-0 lead the series, will be looking to maintain its winning ways in the second fixture. The bowling unit, despite having a poor start, managed to restrict the Proteas to under 300.

Related: Pakistan beat South Africa by five wickets in first ODI

The batting side managed to chase down the target of 267 with five balls to spare.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq, who played a 85-run knock in Port Elizabeth, needs just 95 runs to take his tally to 1000 ODI runs.

The visitors are facing injury problems of their own as pacer Usman Shinwari is doubtful for the next game.

The second ODI will start 4:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.