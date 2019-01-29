Pakistan kick off Men’s T20 World World Cup 2020 campaign against Australia

Pakistan will begin their International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2020 against Australia in Sydney on October 24.

The Pakistan side have directly qualified for the Super 12 stage of the standalone competition.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s men are placed in Group A alongside Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, First Round Group A team 1 and First Round Group B team 2.

The Men in Green will play the First Round Group A team 1 in Sydney on October 29 and they will take on New Zealand in Brisbane on October 31.

The side will head to Adelaide where they play Windies on November 3. Their next match will be against the First Round Group B team 2 in Melbourne on November 6.