Pakistan defeat India in Asian Junior Squash final

January 20, 2019

 

Photo: File

Pakistan won their first two ties of the Asian Junior Squash Championship final against arch-rivals India to claim the title 2-0 in the best-of-three clash in Thailand.

Farhan Hashmi defeated Veer Chotrani 3-2 in a close encounter that Pakistan narrowly edged. Chotrani claimed the first set 2-11 but Hashmi bounced back in superb fashion to win the next two rounds 11-9 and 11-7 to claim the lead. Chotrani dominated the fourth set and took it 5-11 but Hashmi held his nerves in the crucial deciding set and managed to claim it 11-9.

If the first match had been a nail-biting affair then the second was anything but as Abbas Zeb blew away Utkarsh to guide Pakistan to the silverware.

Zeb claimed the first set 11-4 before being even more dominant in the second set, which he won 11-2. Zeb eased off the gas a bit in the third set but didn’t have to get past second gear to claim it 11-6.

 
 
 

