Pakistan welcomes West Indies Women for bilateral T20I series

January 30, 2019

Photo courtesy: PCB/Twitter

Pakistani cricketers took to microblogging website Twitter to welcome the West Indies Women’s cricket team to the country for a bilateral three-match T20I series starting from January 31.

They thanked the West Indies side for touring the country for a three-match T20I series.

The Calypsos were the last non-Asian women’s team to tour Pakistan when they did so in March 2004 and will be doing so again for a three-match T20I series from January 31 to February 3 in Karachi.

The clashes will take place at Karachi’s Southend Club before the sides travel to the UAE, where they place three ODIs in Dubai as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

 
 
 

