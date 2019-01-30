Pakistan welcomes West Indies Women for bilateral T20I series

Pakistani cricketers took to microblogging website Twitter to welcome the West Indies Women’s cricket team to the country for a bilateral three-match T20I series starting from January 31.

They thanked the West Indies side for touring the country for a three-match T20I series.

Windies women team arrives in Karachi for the T20Is series.

More on #PAKWvsWIW series ?? https://t.co/fcEgEInniX pic.twitter.com/IxHqZXEnlH — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 30, 2019

Welcome to our Country ??#PAKWvsWIW — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) January 30, 2019

Welcome to Pakistan @mraguilleira & Westindies team!!

I hope you all will enjoy cricket atmosphere in Karachi with amazing hospitality, food & most welcoming people. I m sure Pakistanis will do everything to make you feel at home!!??????#PAKWvWIW https://t.co/XZKSkfh04I — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) January 30, 2019

Well done to the West Indies, a nation so passionate that they trailblaze their way to Pakistan for the love of cricket & friendship!Welcome @windieswomen to our country,thank you for giving our @WomenCricketPak a chance to play at home on their own soil! #WomensCricket #PAKWvWIW — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 30, 2019

Welcoming the West Indies Women’s team to our country! https://t.co/P8y7RmCr0M — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) January 30, 2019

Hey @mraguilleira, it’s great to have you all here ??. Looking forward to many more tours like this. Cheers ?? https://t.co/ePdQqYkgUX — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) January 30, 2019

We are as happy to have you here ?? https://t.co/69jaF3W2ua — Sana Mir ???? ??? (@mir_sana05) January 30, 2019

The Calypsos were the last non-Asian women’s team to tour Pakistan when they did so in March 2004 and will be doing so again for a three-match T20I series from January 31 to February 3 in Karachi.

The clashes will take place at Karachi’s Southend Club before the sides travel to the UAE, where they place three ODIs in Dubai as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.