Pakistan level series with crushing win over South Africa

Pakistan were at their very best as they blew away South Africa in the fourth ODI to claim an emphatic eight-wicket win and level the five-match series at 2-2 in Johannesburg.

The Men in Green made light work of the suspension to their captain Sarfraz Ahmed as they dismissed South Africa for just 164 before the top-order made light work of the target, reaching it for the loss of just two wickets and with more than 18 overs to spare.

The hosts, clad in pink, were put in to bat by stand-in skipper Shoaib Malik and struggled to cope with a relentless Pakistan attack that went for South Africa’s throat nearly from the first ball.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks early on to leave them reeling at 18-2 before the veteran pair of Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla settled the ship with a period of consolidation.

Du Plessis was given a reprieve by the umpire just before his half-century but could not cash on it, being dismissed soon after for 57 attempting a sweep off Shadab Khan.

The wicket sparked a dramatic collapse. Shadab’s spin partner Imad Wasim, who bowled superbly in tandem with Shadab, castled Amla for 59 to make it 130-4.

There was no respite after that from as the pacers came back to target South Africa’s lower-middle order.

Mohammad Amir then ended his wicket draught when he trapped David Miller in front of the wickets.

Usman Khan Shinwari, who had struggled till then, burst onto the action in remarkable style, picking up four wickets off six balls. Shinwari was only denied a hat-trick by a poor umpiring decision, with the umpire turning down a plumb leg before decision off the hat-trick ball.

Shadab was reintroduced by Malik — who was almost perfect with his decision-making as captain — and dismissed Imran Tahir to end the innings.

Fakhar Zaman had struggled so far in the series but impressed here as he got Pakistan off to a flier, smashing 44 off 44 balls before he holed out off Imran Tahir’s bowling with the score at 70.

Pakistan’s first 50-run opening stand of the series set them up nicely for the remainder of the chase. The incoming Babar Azam then combined with Imam-ul-Haq as the two in-form men ensured there were to be no typical chasing jitters for Pakistan.

Imam scored another half-century to enhance his burgeoning reputation and become the top-scorer in the series so far, while Babar looked as solid as always.