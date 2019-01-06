Pakistan bowl out South Africa for 431 on day three

South Africa were dismissed for 431 runs in the morning session of the third day’s play in the Cape Town Test against Pakistan on Saturday.

The side have a lead of 254 runs in the Test match.

Pacer Mohammad Amir bagged three wickets for Pakistan in the morning session.

Quinton de Kock was the first dismissal of the day as he was caught by Asad Shafiq after scoring 59 with the help of eight boundaries.

The left-arm pacer destroyed tail-ender Vernon Philander’s stumps. He played a gritty 16-run knock for the hosts after striking two fours.

Kagiso Rabada was the next to be dismissed as he was bowled after scoring 11 runs

Proteas pacer Dale Steyn came out to bat and played a late cameo of 13 runs before being dismissed caught out by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the side from the front scoring 103 off 226 with the help of 13 boundaries. He was well-supported by Markram, Temba Bavuma, Aiden and Quinton de Kock respectively.

Markam made 78 while Bavuma and de Kock scored 75 and 59 respectively.

Pakistan were dismissed for 177 as the hosts’ strategy to play with four pacers paid off.