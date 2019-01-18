Pakistan begin training for South Africa ODI series

January 18, 2019

Pakistan began practicing for the ODI series against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The side will be playing to avenge the 3-0 whitewash in the recent Test series by the Proteas.

The batsmen took part in special exercise to tackle fast bowling. The coaching staff focused on improving the line and length of the bowlers.

Batsman Shoaib Malik said that the series will help the side prepare for this year’s World Cup.

The five-match ODI series will kick off in Port Elizabeth on January 19. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

 
 
 

