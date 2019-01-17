Pakistan beat India in Asian Junior Team Squash Championships

January 17, 2019

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India 2-1 in their Asian Junior Team Squash Championships 2019 clash in Thailand on Thursday.

Pakistan took the lead when Abbas Zeb defeated Utkarsh Baheti by 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6 and 11-9.

Haris Qasim secured the win with a 10-12, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10 and 11-6 victory over Veer Chotrani in the second event.

India managed to pull a match back as Tushar Shahani beat Muhammad Farhan Hashmi by 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12 and 5-11.

Earlier, Pakistan had claimed an easy 3-0 victory over South Korea.

 
 
 

