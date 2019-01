Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei by 3-0 in the ongoing Asian Junior Team Squash Championship in Thailand.

Abbas Zeb put Pakistan in front as he won by a score of 11-2 11-7 and 11-0 against Chen Wun-Lin in the first event

Haris Qasim made it 2-0 for Pakistan as he defeated Chu Ching-Hsuan by 11-3 11-2 and 11-1.

Pakistan completed the sweep when Muhammad Farhan Hashmi beat Huang Liang-Yu by 11-3 11-2 and 11-4.

The five-day tournament kicked off in Thailand’s Pattaya city on Wednesday.