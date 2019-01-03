Pakistan asked to bat first in second Test

January 3, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Hosts South Africa have won the toss and elected to field first on what appears to be a green surface suited for bowling.

The hosts welcome back local favourite Vernon Philander, who has an ominous record at Cape Town. Philander comes in for spinner Keshav Maharaj as South Africa opt for a four-man pace battery comprising of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier and Philander.

Pakistan also make one change to their side, with right-handed pacer Hasan Ali making way for Muhammad Abbas, who was sorely missed in the first match. Sarfraz Ahmed has backed his underfire batsmen to come good in the second Test and has also kept faith in Yasir Shah, who was used only sparingly in the first Test as the pacers enjoyed themselves.

 
 


