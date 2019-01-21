Pakistan add two more gold medals in Asian Students Olympics by defeating India twice

Pakistan won two gold medals in the final of separate Asian Students Olympics with wins over India at Malaysian Sports Arena on Monday.

Pakistan defeated India by 2-1 in the Under-17 boys throwball event. Hosts Malaysia secured the bronze medal in the competition.

Pakistan won the gold medal in the Under-17 futsal event after beating India by a big margin of 5-1. Thailand won the bronze medal.

With two medal wins, the country have three gold medals to their tally.

Earlier, Pakistan’s girls team defeated India by 2-1 in throwball to clinch the country’s first gold medal of the tournament.