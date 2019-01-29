Osaka reaches top spot in WTA rankings

January 29, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Australian Open/Twitter

Naomi Osaka, winner of the Australian Open, has jumped to the top of women’s tennis with her beaten opponent Petra Kvitova rising to second in Monday’s WTA rankings.

Osaka climbed three places after beating the Czech in Melbourne on Saturday. Kvitova moved up four places.

The 21-year-old Japanese player has only won three career titles, but those include the last two majors, after she won the US Open in September.

Related: Osaka downs red-hot Kvitova to win Australian Open final

Romanian former number one Simona Halep, knocked out by Serena Williams in the round of 16 in Melbourne, fell two spots to third. Dane Caroline Wozniacki, whose defence of her Australian Open title ended in the third round, fell six places to ninth.

The biggest rise of the week was by the 25-year-old American Danielle Collins who leaped 12 places to 23rd after her run to the semi-finals.

The other semi-finalist, Czech Karolina Pliskova, who saved four match points against Williams in their quarterfinal, also advanced, gaining three places to fifth in the world.

Williams, who fell to 491 after her maternity break last year, continued her rise, gaining five places to 11th.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Controversial penalty takes Japan into Asian Cup final

January 29, 2019 1:12 pm

Djokovic strengthens grip on top ranking as Federer slumps

January 29, 2019 12:04 pm

Osaka downs red-hot Kvitova to win Australian Open final

January 26, 2019 5:10 pm

Kvitova believes ‘early onslaught’ is key to victory in Australian Open final

January 25, 2019 10:16 pm

Djokovic books Australian Open final against Nadal

January 25, 2019 4:11 pm

Kvitova triumphs over Collins in Australian Open semi-final

January 24, 2019 5:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
Ali Haider
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.