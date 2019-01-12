Olivier takes five as Pakistan dismissed for 185

Pakistan were dismissed for 185 in the afternoon session of the second day of Johannesburg Test against South Africa on Saturday.

The visitors trail by 77 runs in the dead-rubber test match.

Pakistan started the second session of the day at 111-5 with Babar Azam and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed batting at 41 and eight respectively.

Pakistan lost their sixth wicket on the score of 169 as Sarfraz fell at 50 after being caught by Hashim Amla from Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

Pakistan were reduced to 169-7 as Babar departed for 49 by getting caught out to Rabada on Duanne Olivier’s bowling.

Faheem Ashraf became Olivier’s fourth victim as he he was caught out by Zubayr out on his first ball.

The ninth wicket came on the score of 185 as Muhammad Amir was caught by Zubayr Hamza from Olivier’s bowling after contributing 10 runs to the scoreboard.

Pakistan started the day two’s proceedings at 17-2 with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abbas batting at 10 and nought respectively.

In the morning session, the side lost their third wicket at the score of 53 as Mohammad Abbas was caught by Theunis de Bruyn from Duanne Olivier’s bowling after scoring 11 runs.

The duo had scored a 47-run partnership in on the fourth wicket.

The visitors slumped to 53-4 as Asad Shafiq was caught behind by Quinton de Kock from Olivier’s bowling without troubling the scorers.

Imam — who added just 33 runs to his overnight score of 14 — became Vernon Philander’s third victim of the match as he was caught by skipper Dean Elgar after scoring 43.