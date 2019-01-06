New Zealand beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

January 5, 2019

Photo: AFP

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 21 runs in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Black Caps, electing to bat first, made 319-7 in their 50 overs thanks to half-centuries by Ross Taylor, Colin Munro and Jimmy Neesham.

Munro was the top-scorer with 90 off 105 with five boundaries and one six to his name. Colin Munro and Jimmy Neesham scored 87 and 64 respectively.

Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga took two wickets.

The visitors, in chase of 320-run target, managed 298 in 46.2 overs as Danush Gunathilaka and Thisara Parera made half-centuries.

Parera top-scored with 140 with the help of eight boundaries and 13 sixes while Gunathilaka made 71 after hitting nine fours.

Ish Sodhi bagged three wickets for the Kiwis.

Parera got the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance.

 
 


