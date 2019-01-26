Nepal batsman becomes youngest male cricketer to score international half-century

Nepal’s Rohit Paudel became the youngest male cricketer to score an international half-century during the second ODI against United Arab Emirates in Dubai, ICC has reported.

The right-handed batsman — who is 16 years and 146 days old — scored 55 from 58 deliveries against the fixture.

The record was previously held by legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 213 days old when he accomplished. Shahid Afridi became the youngest cricketer to score an ODI half-century when he was 16 years and 217 days.

The overall record of the youngest cricketer to score a half-century in either ODI or Test in international cricket goes to South Africa Women’s Johmari Logtenburg when she was just 14 years old.