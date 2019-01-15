Multan Sultans unveil new logo

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans unveiled the new team logo on Sunday.

The logo reflects a “Sultan” riding a horse with a cricket bat in hand and showcases the cricketing passion of the people hailing from South Punjab.

It also has the monumental sites of the region including the shrine of Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Derawar Fort and Fort Monroe in the background.

Janoob ki hain yeh nayi Pehchaan, naam hain jin ka Multan Sultans! pic.twitter.com/RaYAaDfrsT — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) January 14, 2019

The team represents Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

Ali Tareen’s Multan Consortium recently won the bidding for the sixth team of the Pakistan Super League.

The reserve price set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was $5.21 million per annum for a period of seven years, which was exceeded by the bid winner.

On November 10, the PCB had terminated their franchise agreement with Schon Properties after they failed to meet its financial obligations.

Ali Tareen, owner of the Multan franchise in Pakistan Super League, has decided to stick with the name “Multan Sultans”.

Tareen, in a video message on micro-blogging website Twitter, revealed that the team’s name would not be changed after asking for suggestions for new names on social media.