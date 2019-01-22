Mohammad Abbas picked in ICC Test Team of the Year

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas was included in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test Team of 2018 for his solid performance in the calendar year.

The right-arm pacer from Gujranwala took 17 wickets in the two-Test series against Australia after having picked up 19 wickets in England and Ireland in 2018. Abbas finished 2018 with 38 wickets from seven Tests at 13.76, with three five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul.

ICC stated that the new-comer became irreplaceable for his side as he turned the batting friendly surfaces of the UAE into “landmines” for batsmen.

India’s Virat Kohli was named skipper of the side while compatriot Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were picked in the side. Three New Zealand batsmen namely Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls were also selected.

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Jason Holder (West Indies) and Nathan Lyon (Australia) were among the playing XI.