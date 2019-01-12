Misbah to play Grade II cricket ahead of PSL

Former Pakistan cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq will be seen in action in the Quaid-e-Azam Grade Two competition where he will be representing Faisalabad.

“The biggest motivation for me is to help Faisalabad regain their Grade One spot,” Misbah said. “We were relegated last season and our aim is to qualify for first-class cricket again; this is what we can strive to do for our region. Such events also provide an opportunity to work with younger players, to spend time with them to work on their game and transfer experience. On a personal note the tournament should help me prepare for the PSL.”

Misbah bid farewell to international cricket in 2017 and has since been active in the domestic circuit since then.

He led the Islamabad United franchise twice to victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Misbah led Faisalabad to a win in 2017 in the Grade Two tournament and played a key role in helping the side to secure a place in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

This is the second time in the last two years that Misbah has turned his focus to the lower level in order to extend his playing career.

Batsman Ahmed Shehzad — who aims to get back on top after completing his ban — will join Misbah in the tournament.