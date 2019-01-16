Melbourne Renegades down Sydney Sixers in BBL

Melbourne Renegades clinched a seven-wicket victory in their Big Bash League 2019 fixture against Sydney Sixers.

Sixers never really got going with the bat, slumping to 64-6 at one point. However, a late 30-ball 44 by all-rounder Tom Curran helped the side reach 115-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Afghanistan spinner Mohammad Nabi was the star performer with his figures of 4-25 in four overs. Australian pacer Kane Richardson also bagged three wickets in the game.

The Renegades middle-order made light work of the 116-run target as skipper Tom Cooper played a quick knock of 49 off 33 with the help of eight boundaries and a six.

Sam Harper supported the Renegades captain with his 31-run knock.

Cooper and Harper put on 54 for the second wicket to ensure there were to be no scares.