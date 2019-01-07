Melbourne Renegades claim comfortable win over Hobart Hurricanes

January 7, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Big Bash League/Twitter

Melbourne Renegades defeated Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture on Monday.

Hobart Hurricanes, batting first, scored 145-5 in their 20 overs with Ben McDermott and George Bailey scoring half-centuries.

Bailey scored an unbeaten 73 off 53 with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. McDermott struck a 43-ball 50 after hitting three fours and two maximums.

Kane Richardson took three wickets for Renegades.

The Melbourne side chased down the target of 146 in 19.2 overs with skipper Aaron Finch scoring 42 after hitting three fours and one six.

Sam Harper made 32 with the help of four boundaries and one maximum.

Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian scored 26 and 25 respectively.

Riley Meredith, Johan Botha and Clive Rose took a wicket each for the Hurricanes.

Sam Harper was named the man of the match for his batting performance.

 
 


