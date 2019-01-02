‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund, the iconic wrestling interviewer, dies at 76

Gene Okerlund, WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most prominent announcers for the wrestling company, has passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday.

Okerlund, popularly known as Mean Gene, joined the WWE in 1984 and became a superstar. He was known for asking tough questions to wrestling superstars, including Macho Man, The Ultimate Warrior, and Hulk Hogan.

Okerlund hosted several wrestling shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.

“WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans,” the company said in a statement.

“I am saddened to hear of Gene’s passing,” Kurt Angle said in a tweet. “It was an honour to know you Gene.”

Very seldom does an interviewer become just as popular, and at times even more popular than the superstars he/she interviews. Gene Okerlund was that person. Im saddened to hear of Gene’s passing. It was an honor to know you Gene! #RIPGene — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 2, 2019

Seth Rollins, the WWE intercontinental champion, said that Gene was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history.

Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 2, 2019

“Mean Gene was beloved by all who got to work with him,” HHH said.