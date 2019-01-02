‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund, the iconic wrestling interviewer, dies at 76

January 3, 2019

Gene Okerlund, WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most prominent announcers for the wrestling company, has passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday.

Okerlund, popularly known as Mean Gene, joined the WWE in 1984 and became a superstar. He was known for asking tough questions to wrestling superstars, including Macho Man, The Ultimate Warrior, and Hulk Hogan.

Okerlund hosted several wrestling shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.

Picture: WWE

“WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans,” the company said in a statement.

“I am saddened to hear of Gene’s passing,” Kurt Angle said in a tweet. “It was an honour to know you Gene.”

Seth Rollins, the WWE intercontinental champion, said that Gene was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history.

“Mean Gene was beloved by all who got to work with him,” HHH said.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Seth Rollins battles Baron Corbin in TLC match on WWE Raw

December 11, 2018 4:43 pm

WWE superstar Braun Strowman teases return

December 10, 2018 3:49 pm

Former WWE superstar passes away

December 7, 2018 12:16 pm

Two matches announced for WWE TLC on Dec 16

December 1, 2018 1:33 pm

Stone Cold wants to fight these two superstars

November 29, 2018 5:52 pm

WWE Starrcade: Seth Rollins beats Dean Ambrose in cage match

November 26, 2018 3:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Ibrahim Qazi

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.