Mashrafe Mortaza clinches resounding victory in Bangladesh national polls

January 1, 2019

Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza clinched a resounding victory in the national elections, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The all-rounder secured 96 per cent of the total votes casted in Narail-2 constituency.

The result is part of Awami League’s huge victory, their third consecutive win in the country’s general elections. He is the first active international cricketer to be a member of parliament in Bangladesh.

Mashrafe kicked off his political career in November, when he received confirmation of his nomination from Awami League.

Bangladesh’s first Test captain Naimur Rahman and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan also won seats in Manikganj-1 and Kishoreganj-6 respectively for Awami League.

The cricketer-turned-politician Mortaza will now have to shift his focus back to the sport with the 20-over Bangladesh Premier League just around the corner.

He will be leading defending champions Rangpur Riders in the tournament.

 
 


