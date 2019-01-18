Mani hopes famous cricketers will play in PSL 2019 matches in Pakistan

Pakistan will host eight PSL matches this year. The Pakistan leg of the PSL 2019 will begin from March 7 at Karachi's National Stadium. The city will host five matches while three fixtures will be contested in Lahore.Mani, speaking to the media during his visit to the U-13 camp in Lahore, said that they are still in talks with Cricket Australia for a tour of Pakistan this year. He added that they are also in talks with Cricket South Africa along with the England and Wales Cricket Board as well.The Kangaroos last toured Pakistan in 1998 for a three-match Test and three-match ODI series under the captaincy of Mark Taylor. However, the doors of international cricket in the country were closed from 2009 till 2015 following an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.The cricket board's chairperson — who also heads the prime minister's task force on sports — said the Pakistan Hockey Federation is asking for grants but is not disclosing plans on how the money will be used.Lamenting the critical condition of sports in Pakistan, Mani said that they are hiring professionals to resolve this issue.