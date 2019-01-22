Malik confident Pakistan can win 2019 World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes Pakistan have a good chance of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales this year.

“I feel we have a very good chance to win the tournament,” he told Sky Sports in an interview on Monday. “But then having a ‘good chance’ doesn’t mean much. How we play each game and how we perform against the rest of the world will define how far we go. Yes, we have the ability to win the World Cup hands-down, but abilities alone don’t win you anything, performances do.”

The 36-year-old from Sialkot had previously said he intends to retire after the 2020 T20 World Cup. However, he hinted that he may still be playing in his ‘favourite format’ after next year.

“At this time, I have no plans to change my mind,” he said. “But as we all know 2021 is also a big year for my favourite format, T20 when we will have another World T20 — so you just never know!”

The veteran cricketer added that he regrets taking over as Pakistan captain when he did. “I could have done some things differently like perhaps trained like I do now when I was 20, or declined the captaincy offer in 2008, or spent more time gaining knowledge from the legends I played with when I joined the national side.”

Lauding the performance of in-form Babar Azam, he said the credit goes to his hard work and the batsman has everything required to be a world-class batsman.

“He has all the shots, puts a very high price on his wicket, has no fear of any ball or of any bowler, works very hard off the field, continuously works on his mental strength, along with skills and training, and is motivated to achieve more.”