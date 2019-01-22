Late flurry takes Pakistan to 203

South Africa’s decision to put in Pakistan after winning the toss on a slow Durban pitch proved to be a masterstroke as they ran through Pakistan’s top-order before Hasan Ali and Sarfraz Ahmed rallied to keep Pakistan in the second ODI at Durban, rescuing the side from 112-8 to take them to 203.

The slow pace of the surface proved to be the undoing of most of Pakistan’s batsmen, who once again struggled against the short-pitched deliveries. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi then got in on the act to challenge for the spin spot in the side ahead of Imran Tahir.

So poor were Pakistan’s top seven batsmen that Fakhar Zaman’s tally of 26 off 44 balls was the pick of the lot, with Shoaib Malik (21 off 34 balls) being the only other one in the top seven to reach the 20-run mark in a scorecard that made for painful reading for Pakistan’s specialist batsmen.

Fast-bowler Hasan Ali decided to show them up, smashing 59 off just 45 balls. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who made 14 off 59 after coming in at number eight in his 100th ODI game, provided the right-hander with vital support as the two put on 90 for the ninth wicket.

The second-highest stand was the 27 runs made for the fifth wicket by Shadab Khan and Malik.

Medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo (4-22) was the pick of the lot for South Africa, accounting for both Pakistan’s two most experienced batsmen before coming on to dismiss Sarfrazas well. Both Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were deceived by the lack of pace off the surface to lob simple catches off his bowling, while Sarfraz got one that jagged back into his off-stump off the surface.

Phehlukwayo then dismissed Hasan to end the innings.

The ball was gripping on the surface and Shamsi used that to devastating effect, picking up three wickets before Hasan took a liking to him.

Hasan’s late rally means Pakistan take momentum into the second innings but face an uphill task to defend what is a very gettable, if challenging, total.