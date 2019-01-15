Lahore High Court serves contempt notice to PCB chief Ehsan Mani

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has served a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The notice was served over the delay in Rawalpindi Cricket Association elections and non-abidance of court orders.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC has sent the notice to PCB chief and Deputy Election Commissioner Farooq Shehzad.

The PCB was ordered to complete the scrutiny and appeal process for the elections by December 31, 2018.

The cricket board chief is accused of forming an illegal inquiry committee instead of following the court orders.