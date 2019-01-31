Kvitova downs Azarenka to reach St Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarter-finals

January 31, 2019

Photo Courtesy: WTA/Twitter

Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova continued her strong run of form with a straight-sets win over former world number one Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarter-finals of Saint Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Wednesday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who rose to world number two after her Melbourne final loss to Naomi Osaka last Saturday, prevailed 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

She led 5-1 in the second set and missed two match points before ending an Azarenka comeback in a tie-break.

“I really wanted to finish (the match) earlier, but unfortunately I had to fight back in the second set and then I did quite well in the tie-break,” said Kvitova.

Two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka, who has tumbled down the rankings since the birth of her son Leo and an ensuing custody battle, has still not reached a WTA final since winning the 2016 Miami Open.

In the quarter-finals, Kvitova will face eighth-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia, who cruised past lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3.

Elsewhere, Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva battled back from a set down to beat fifth seed Julia Goerges of Germany 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 as she looks to rediscover the form which took her to the 2010 Wimbledon and US Open finals.

The 34-year-old, now ranked 97th, will next face third seed Daria Kasatkina, who is yet to play a match in the tournament having enjoyed an opening-round bye before advancing after Maria Sharapova pulled out with a shoulder injury.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Kvitova withdraws from Fed Cup fixture against Romania

January 29, 2019 4:24 pm

Osaka reaches top spot in WTA rankings

January 29, 2019 12:42 pm

Djokovic strengthens grip on top ranking as Federer slumps

January 29, 2019 12:04 pm

Osaka downs red-hot Kvitova to win Australian Open final

January 26, 2019 5:10 pm

Kvitova believes ‘early onslaught’ is key to victory in Australian Open final

January 25, 2019 10:16 pm

Djokovic books Australian Open final against Nadal

January 25, 2019 4:11 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.