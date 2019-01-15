Kohli guides India to series-levelling win over Australia

Skipper Virat Kohli led India to six-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Tuesday with his 39th ODI century to level the series at 1-1 at take it into the decider.

Australia, electing to bat first, found themselves struggling at 26-2 after openers Alex Carey and skipper Aaron Finch were back in the pavilion without contributing much to the scoreline.

Shaun Marsh’s century held the innings together though as he managed to combine well with other middle-order batsmen. The left-hander from Narrogin scored 131 off 123 with the help of 11 boundaries and three maximums.

With most Australian batsmen being dismissed in their 20s and 30s, the 94-run partnership between Marsh and Glenn Maxwell (48) was crucial as it guided Australia to 298-9 in their 50 overs.

Chasing a steep total, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation for the run-chase with their opening stand of 47 runs.

Sharma and Dhawan were dismissed after scoring 43 and 32 respectively.

Kohli’s 104-run knock turned the tide in his side’s favor though and the skipper was well supported by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who made an unbeaten 55 to once again take his side over the line.

The Indian side’s partnerships spoke for themselves. Sharma and Kohli scored a 54-run knock on the second wicket. Ambati Rayudu and Virat Kohli scored 59 runs together on the third wicket.

The Kohli-Dhoni 82-run stand for the fourth wicket was the turning point of the game before Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik scored an unbeaten 57 runs as well.

The series decider will be played in Melbourne on Friday.