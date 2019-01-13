Kings claim narrow five-run victory

January 13, 2019

Mustafizur Rehman showed just why he is one of the most coveted bowlers in the shortest format of the game as he held his nerve to give away just two runs in the final over in Rajshahi Kings’s six-run win over Rangpur Riders.

The 23-year-old left-armer beat the bat of all-rounder Farhad Reza four times in four balls in the final six deliveries with Riders needing 10 runs in their chase of 136.

The pacer failed to take a wicket but gave away just 17 runs in his four overs, with Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez boasting the pick of the figures at 2-22 in four.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored with 44 but will be disappointed at having taken 46 balls to get there.

Earlier in the day, wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan had made 42 to guide Kings to 135-8.

Reza, who had a nightmare final over, had earlier impressed with the ball and had claimed 2-17 in his four overs to help his side keep Rajshahi to a very gettable total.

 
 


