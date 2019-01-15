Khulna beat Rajshahi in low-scoring BPL fixture

Khulna Titans clinched a 25-run win against Rajshahi Kings in their Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Titans, batting first, posted a low total of 128-9 in their 20 overs. Not a single batsman could score past 30 as the side kept losing wickets in regular intervals.

Ariful Haque with the top scorer with 26 off 27.

Isuru Udana, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Arafat Sunny took two wickets each.

Related: Kings claim narrow five-run victory

The run chase of 129 proved to be a monumental task for the Kings as the whole side were bowled out for 103 in 19.5 overs. Taijul Islam proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with his three-wicket haul.

The scores of the players from both teams were pretty much similar. Mehidy Hasan Miraz top scored with 23 off 16.

Taijul Islam was the stand out performer with the ball with his figure 3-12 in four overs with a maiden to his name. Junaid Khan also bagged three wickets.

Islam got the man-of-the-match for his bowling performance.